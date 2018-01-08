How cold was it? Duke Energy sets record power use in Carolinas during frigid snap

How cold was it Friday? It was so cold that Duke Energy customers set a record for electricity use during the middle of an extended cold snap in the Carolinas.
Friday’s usage around 8 a.m. when temperatures dropped to single digits in some places in Upstate South Carolina and North Carolina reached 21,623 megawatt hours, said Ryan Mosier, a Duke spokesman. The amount of usage beat a February 2015 record.
Duke, headquartered in Charlotte, serves more than 2.5 million homes and businesses in the Carolinas.
