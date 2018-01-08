Runners and race organizers braved temperatures in the teens Saturday morning during the annual Joe Davis Run for Recovery to benefit Keystone Substance Abuse Services at the Walter Elisha Park in Fort Mill.
How cold was it? Duke Energy sets record power use in Carolinas during frigid snap

By Andrew Dys

January 08, 2018

ROCK HILL

How cold was it Friday? It was so cold that Duke Energy customers set a record for electricity use during the middle of an extended cold snap in the Carolinas.

Friday’s usage around 8 a.m. when temperatures dropped to single digits in some places in Upstate South Carolina and North Carolina reached 21,623 megawatt hours, said Ryan Mosier, a Duke spokesman. The amount of usage beat a February 2015 record.

Duke, headquartered in Charlotte, serves more than 2.5 million homes and businesses in the Carolinas.

