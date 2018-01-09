Rock Hill woman surprised after bullet, holes found in home, police say

Gettys sworn in as Rock Hill mayor, tells city to take 'bold steps in new directions'

Newly-elected Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys said the community needs to work to ensure all citizens of Rock Hill "reap the benefits of our shared prosperity." Gettys replaces Doug Echols, who served as mayor for 20 years. Gettys defeated candidate William "Bump" Roddey in a runoff election on Oct. 31, 2017 after narrowly losing the general election by less than three dozen votes on Oct. 17.