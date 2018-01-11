Local

York County area hospitals restricting visitation as flu cases rise

By Hannah Smoot And Andrew Dys

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

adys@heraldonline.com

January 11, 2018 11:50 AM

ROCK HILL

Hospitals in York, Chester and Lancaster counties, and other area hospitals are restricting visits from children younger than age 12 after seeing an increase in flu cases.

Those hospitals include Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill, Chester Regional Medical Center in Chester and Springs Memorial Hospital in Lancaster. Hospitals in North Carolina also are under stricter visitation policies including Carolinas Medical Center, Levine Children’s Hospital, Carolinas HealthCare System including Pineville, and other regional hospitals, according to the Carolinas HealthCare System.

“Like most hospitals, we are seeing an unusually high number of flu cases this year,” said Daisy Burroughs, spokesperson for Piedmont, in an email Thursday morning. “As a result, we are temporarily restricting visits by anyone under 12 years of age.”

The hospital also requests others with symptoms limit exposure.

“We are also asking anyone who has symptoms of acute respiratory illness (fever, cough, sore throat) not to visit at this time,” Burroughs said.

Anyone with symptoms will be required to wear a medical mask, she said.

Piedmont’s policy is now in effect. The new policy for Carolina Healthcare facilities starts at 7 a.m. Friday, according to a hospital statement.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068, @hgsmoot

