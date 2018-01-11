York County groups giving back in honor of MLK Day. And you can help.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, organizations across York County are giving back and helping others.
The town of Fort Mill is hosting a community donation drive Monday, said Caroline Hasty, events and media coordinator for the town.
Donations of canned goods, socks, gloves, coats and non-perishable items will be accepted at the Spratt Building for warming centers, soup kitchens and community care centers, such as Fort Mill Care Center and Renew Our Community in Rock Hill.
Hasty said the town, which normally hosts a program with guest speakers, wanted to honor King’s commitment to helping others. She said it’s especially important this year with how cold it has been.
“We’re finding people need things, so we wanted to do something that involved people participating in giving,” Hasty said.
Winthrop University also is honoring King’s legacy with the annual Day of Giving. Hundreds of local college students will help beautify bathrooms at three Rock Hill schools.
Winthrop students do not have class Monday, so many are choosing to use the time to give back, according to the college. More than 350 students plan to participate, said Shayna Foxworth, one of two AmeriCorps VISTA staff members coordinating the event.
“Our service project involves decorating the bathrooms in an elementary, middle and high school with positive messages and art related to self-image and treating others with respect,” Foxworth said. “We hope this will make the bathrooms more welcoming, inspirational and beautiful spaces.”
Winthrop MLK team leaders have been working for several months to create bathroom design concepts for Castle Heights Middle and Rock Hill High, while Springs Creative Products Group designed for Belleview Elementary School, according to the college.
MLK student leader volunteers will visit the three Rock Hill schools on Friday to deliver supplies and prepare the bathroom walls.
Students will be divided into 46 teams and will paint from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday.
“By contributing more than 1,000 service hours, our MLK service teams can accomplish a lot of work in a relatively small amount of time,” Foxworth said.
Want to help?
Donationas may be dropped off at the Spratt Building, 215 Main St., Fort Mill, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday. Items needed include canned goods, socks, gloves, coats and non-perishable items. Light refreshments will be available, along with sign-up sheets for service projects in the community.
