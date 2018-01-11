No charges in July death of Lancaster student, found dead in pond, solicitor says

Over six months after 22-year-old Jerell White was found dead in a pond, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials have announced they are closing the case with no charges filed.
SLED spokesman Thom Berry said the agency had turned the case files over to 6th Judicial Circuit Solicitor Randy Newman’s office.
Newman said the case was “a terrible accident” but there were no facts to support criminal charges.
Newman said the official cause of death was asphyxiation by drowning, and White’s death had been ruled an accident.
“There’s absolutely nothing that came up in the investigation that would lead me to believe otherwise, other than a tragic accident,” Newman said.
White, a Benedict College student from Lancaster, went missing after a Fourth of July party, Lancaster County deputies said at the time.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and search crews spent three days searching deeply wooded areas for White.
Family members told The Herald in July, White played football and ran track at Lancaster High School. He was active in his church playing a variety of instruments in a worship band and singing. He also liked to fish and hunt.
“My heart goes out to the family and to the community,” Newman said.
