Rock Hill can go from ‘successful’ to ‘significant.’ Here’s how, new mayor says

Knowledge Park will be key in 2018 for Rock Hill's political, economic leaders The Knowledge Park initiative will take on new significance in Rock Hill in 2018, according to city leaders. Knowledge Park is defined as the one-square-mile targeting “knowledge economy businesses” and an urban walkable lifestyle in Rock Hill. The Knowledge Park initiative will take on new significance in Rock Hill in 2018, according to city leaders. Knowledge Park is defined as the one-square-mile targeting “knowledge economy businesses” and an urban walkable lifestyle in Rock Hill. David Thackham dthackham@heraldonline.com

