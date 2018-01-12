Did you lose power in Rock Hill ? Here’s why

Crews quickly responded Thursday night to a complete power outage in Rock Hill, helping restore power to nearly 10,000 customers.
Repair personnel, many of whom left home to tackle the issue, were able to restore power to all customers within about 45 minutes of the outage.
The outage began about 9:45 p.m. Thursday night. It resulted from an internal failure in a circuit breaker compartment on the Blackmon Road substation, according to Mike Jolly, director of Electric Utilities.
The issue caused a complete power outage, resulting in 9,864 customers without power. Jolly said the crews who responded were able to begin restoring power within about 15 minutes and restored the last circuit shortly after.
Jolly said the breaker was taken out of service and will need to be replaced.
David Thackham: 803-329-4066, @dthackham
Comments