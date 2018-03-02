More Videos

A Rock Hill man was shot by SWAT officers during an armed standoff on Thanksgiving Day. Neighbors reported the man was standing on the porch of his Hutchinson Street house with a gun, according to a Rock Hill police statement. The man was transported to Carolinas Medical Center and is expected to recover. Hannah Smoot hgsmoot@heraldonline.com
Local

Rock Hill cops cleared in Thanksgiving shooting of man who tried ‘suicide by cop’

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

March 02, 2018 12:03 PM

ROCK HILL

No charges will be filed against two Rock Hill Police Department officers who shot an armed suspect trying to commit “suicide by cop,” a top prosecutor said.

Lt. Carlos Culbreath and Michael Rowe shot the suspect, Jacob Dean Patterson, because they “had no choice” after Patterson tried to provoke them, said Kevin Brackett, 16th Circuit Solicitor. The use of force was “not excessive,” Brackett said.

Police had a mental health pickup order for Patterson when he pointed a gun at five officers, Brackett said.

“The shooting of Mr. Patterson by officers Culbreath and Rowe was a justified use of lethal force, in light of the fact that Mr. Patterson pointed a firearm at the officers as they attempted to execute a lawful commitment order,” Brackett said.

“Indeed, Mr. Patterson himself acknowledges that his behavior and actions during his mental breakdown left the officers no choice but to fire their weapons,” Brackett said.

Brackett also said that “it appears to have been Mr. Patterson’s intention was to provoke their response in an attempt to commit ‘suicide by cop.’ ”

Agents with the State Law Enforcement Division investigated the Nov. 23 shooting and submitted their findings to Brackett, York County’s top prosecutor.

Culbreath is a 13-year veteran of the department. Rowe has been a Rock Hill officer for seven years.

Both returned to duty in late 2017, after being on administrative leave during the SLED investigation.

A Rock Hill man injured in a Thanksgiving Day armed standoff with police was released from the hospital and arrested Thursday night. Jacob Dean Patterson, 30, of 515 Hutchinson St., was been denied bond in a Friday hearing and is charged with five counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, police said. Hannah Smoothgsmoot@heraldonline.com

Patterson, 31, faces five pending felony charges of pointing and presenting a firearm from the incident. Police responded to Patterson’s Hutchinson Street home Nov. 23, after reports of an armed man on the porch. Patterson barricaded himself in the home and the Rock HILL SWAT team responded.

Patterson repeatedly refused to obey commands to put down his weapon and surrender, police and prosecutors said.

Patterson was arrested in December, after he was released from a Charlotte hospital.

Patterson remains in the York County jail without bond. His court cases are pending.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

