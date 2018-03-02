More Videos

Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial 0:44

Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial

Pause
A car crashed into Rock Hill law firm 0:27

A car crashed into Rock Hill law firm

York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity 1:03

York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity

Man dies after being shot by 2 Chester officers after chase, police say 1:00

Man dies after being shot by 2 Chester officers after chase, police say

Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County 0:49

Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County

Donation jar for Rock Hill 2-year-old with cancer stolen from restaurant 1:19

Donation jar for Rock Hill 2-year-old with cancer stolen from restaurant

Always wanted to write for TV or films? Fort Mill Playhouse can teach you how. 1:40

Always wanted to write for TV or films? Fort Mill Playhouse can teach you how.

Fort Mill school district teams battle in a robot competition, with an invite to state on the line 1:44

Fort Mill school district teams battle in a robot competition, with an invite to state on the line

Man, 60, lying in Rock Hill roadway dies after being hit by vehicle 0:25

Man, 60, lying in Rock Hill roadway dies after being hit by vehicle

Retired York Co. sheriff, state legislator: teachers can carry Tasers instead of guns 2:38

Retired York Co. sheriff, state legislator: teachers can carry Tasers instead of guns

The Germany-based chain is re-opening a location in Fort Mill, S.C. It is one of more than 30 ALDI supermarkets in the Charlotte region re-opening with more items for customers. ALDI
The Germany-based chain is re-opening a location in Fort Mill, S.C. It is one of more than 30 ALDI supermarkets in the Charlotte region re-opening with more items for customers. ALDI

Local

More room, more offerings, ‘golden tickets.’ Fort Mill is getting its ALDI back

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

March 02, 2018 03:51 PM

FORT MILL TOWNSHIP

It isn’t so much that the Fort Mill area is getting a new grocery store. But a new grocery store, again.

The newly remodeled ALDI at 3665 Vandora Springs Road will re-open March 22. The first 100 shoppers after an 8:25 a.m. ribbon cutting will get a “golden ticket” gift card for varying amounts.

ALDI announced a plan last year to invest $1.6 billion in its stores, with plans to remodel and expand more than 1,300 of them by 2020. A Rock Hill store re-opened about that time last year. The Indian Land ALDI re-opened in May, after a considerable time closed.

“With this significant investment in our stores, what we’re really doing is continuing to invest in ALDI customers,” company CEO Jason Hart said in announcing $1.6 billion plan. “We’re continuing to expand our fresh offerings, which means we need to provide more space for produce, mean and bakery items.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Fort Mill store, which opened in 2011, is the 28th re-opening in the Charlotte area. There should be 31 in the area by the end of the year, a $48 million investment by the company.

“We invite you to come experience the new ALDI look and see how we’ve expanded our fresh offerings while staying true to our everyday low prices,” said Krysta Cearley, Salisbury division vice president. “Customers will recognize our easy-to-shop environment featuring a new modern design and more room for their favorite products.”

Aldi has two locations in York County and two in Lancaster County:

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial 0:44

Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial

Pause
A car crashed into Rock Hill law firm 0:27

A car crashed into Rock Hill law firm

York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity 1:03

York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity

Man dies after being shot by 2 Chester officers after chase, police say 1:00

Man dies after being shot by 2 Chester officers after chase, police say

Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County 0:49

Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County

Donation jar for Rock Hill 2-year-old with cancer stolen from restaurant 1:19

Donation jar for Rock Hill 2-year-old with cancer stolen from restaurant

Always wanted to write for TV or films? Fort Mill Playhouse can teach you how. 1:40

Always wanted to write for TV or films? Fort Mill Playhouse can teach you how.

Fort Mill school district teams battle in a robot competition, with an invite to state on the line 1:44

Fort Mill school district teams battle in a robot competition, with an invite to state on the line

Man, 60, lying in Rock Hill roadway dies after being hit by vehicle 0:25

Man, 60, lying in Rock Hill roadway dies after being hit by vehicle

Retired York Co. sheriff, state legislator: teachers can carry Tasers instead of guns 2:38

Retired York Co. sheriff, state legislator: teachers can carry Tasers instead of guns

York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity

View More Video