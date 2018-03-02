More room, more offerings, ‘golden tickets.’ Fort Mill is getting its ALDI back

It isn’t so much that the Fort Mill area is getting a new grocery store. But a new grocery store, again.
The newly remodeled ALDI at 3665 Vandora Springs Road will re-open March 22. The first 100 shoppers after an 8:25 a.m. ribbon cutting will get a “golden ticket” gift card for varying amounts.
ALDI announced a plan last year to invest $1.6 billion in its stores, with plans to remodel and expand more than 1,300 of them by 2020. A Rock Hill store re-opened about that time last year. The Indian Land ALDI re-opened in May, after a considerable time closed.
“With this significant investment in our stores, what we’re really doing is continuing to invest in ALDI customers,” company CEO Jason Hart said in announcing $1.6 billion plan. “We’re continuing to expand our fresh offerings, which means we need to provide more space for produce, mean and bakery items.”
Never miss a local story.
The Fort Mill store, which opened in 2011, is the 28th re-opening in the Charlotte area. There should be 31 in the area by the end of the year, a $48 million investment by the company.
“We invite you to come experience the new ALDI look and see how we’ve expanded our fresh offerings while staying true to our everyday low prices,” said Krysta Cearley, Salisbury division vice president. “Customers will recognize our easy-to-shop environment featuring a new modern design and more room for their favorite products.”
Aldi has two locations in York County and two in Lancaster County:
John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes
Comments