York Co. deputies seek Clover teen missing for days

By Andrew Dys

March 02, 2018 07:50 PM

CLOVER

Police in York County say a Clover teen has been missing since Tuesday.

Hayley Marie Rhyne, 18, was last seen Feb. 27 at her home on Grandview Road in Clover, said a spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook alert. Rhyne did not return home, police said.

Rhyne is 5 feet tall, 260 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camouflage pattern hoodie. Rhyne wears red-framed glasses, police said.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

