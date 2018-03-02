York Co. deputies seek Clover teen missing for days

Police in York County say a Clover teen has been missing since Tuesday.
Hayley Marie Rhyne, 18, was last seen Feb. 27 at her home on Grandview Road in Clover, said a spokesman for the York County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook alert. Rhyne did not return home, police said.
Rhyne is 5 feet tall, 260 pounds, with red hair and hazel eyes, police said. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a camouflage pattern hoodie. Rhyne wears red-framed glasses, police said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments