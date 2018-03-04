Slain Lancaster teen known for ‘giving,’ adventurous spirit

Austin Steele was known as a kind and funny teen who loved a good adventure on his moped.
Family, friends and neighbors gathered Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil in front of the property where his dismembered bodied was found.
They spoke about his deep Christian faith and his impromptu trips to the beach on his moped.
Police found Steele’s body Thursday on the property at 1838 High Point Circle in Lancaster. He had been dismembered and his body parts were burned and buried in different parts on the property, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.
Never miss a local story.
Christopher Allen Holford, 30, of Lancaster is charged with Steele’s murder and his pregnant wife, 19-year-old Brandy Nicole Faye Duncan, is charged with helping him cover up the crime.
Tracy Kimball: tkimball@heraldonline.com
Comments