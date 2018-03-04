More Videos

Friends and family gathered Saturday for a candlelight vigil to remember Austin Steele, an autistic teenager who was found dismembered and buried at his home on High Point Circle in Lancaster. Steele's family said he was kind and adventurous and loved riding his moped. Christopher Allen Holford, 30, of Lancaster is charged with Steele’s murder and Holford's wife Brandy Nicole Faye Duncan, 19, is charged with helping him cover up the crime. By Tracy Kimball
Local

Slain Lancaster teen known for ‘giving,’ adventurous spirit

By Tracy Kimball

tkimball@heraldonline.com

March 04, 2018 12:59 AM

LANCASTER

Austin Steele was known as a kind and funny teen who loved a good adventure on his moped.

Family, friends and neighbors gathered Saturday evening for a candlelight vigil in front of the property where his dismembered bodied was found.

They spoke about his deep Christian faith and his impromptu trips to the beach on his moped.

Police found Steele’s body Thursday on the property at 1838 High Point Circle in Lancaster. He had been dismembered and his body parts were burned and buried in different parts on the property, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Barry Faile.

Christopher Allen Holford, 30, of Lancaster is charged with Steele’s murder and his pregnant wife, 19-year-old Brandy Nicole Faye Duncan, is charged with helping him cover up the crime.

Tracy Kimball: tkimball@heraldonline.com

York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity

