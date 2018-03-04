Slain Lancaster teen known for ‘giving,’ adventurous spirit

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:44 Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial Pause 0:27 A car crashed into Rock Hill law firm 1:03 York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity 1:00 Man dies after being shot by 2 Chester officers after chase, police say 0:49 Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County 1:19 Donation jar for Rock Hill 2-year-old with cancer stolen from restaurant 1:40 Always wanted to write for TV or films? Fort Mill Playhouse can teach you how. 1:44 Fort Mill school district teams battle in a robot competition, with an invite to state on the line 0:25 Man, 60, lying in Rock Hill roadway dies after being hit by vehicle 2:38 Retired York Co. sheriff, state legislator: teachers can carry Tasers instead of guns Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Friends and family gathered Saturday for a candlelight vigil to remember Austin Steele, an autistic teenager who was found dismembered and buried at his home on High Point Circle in Lancaster. Steele's family said he was kind and adventurous and loved riding his moped. Christopher Allen Holford, 30, of Lancaster is charged with Steele’s murder and Holford's wife Brandy Nicole Faye Duncan, 19, is charged with helping him cover up the crime. By Tracy Kimball

