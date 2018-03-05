Should sheriff run Chester County animal shelter? Animal rescuers say ‘no’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:44 Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial Pause 0:27 A car crashed into Rock Hill law firm 1:03 York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity 1:00 Man dies after being shot by 2 Chester officers after chase, police say 0:49 Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County 1:19 Donation jar for Rock Hill 2-year-old with cancer stolen from restaurant 1:40 Always wanted to write for TV or films? Fort Mill Playhouse can teach you how. 1:44 Fort Mill school district teams battle in a robot competition, with an invite to state on the line 0:25 Man, 60, lying in Rock Hill roadway dies after being hit by vehicle 2:38 Retired York Co. sheriff, state legislator: teachers can carry Tasers instead of guns Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Chester County leaders responded to a group of Chester County animal advocates who have said the animal shelter has not equipped a number of dogs in outside pins with enough items to stay warm. The citizens delivered hay to the shelter to use in addition to the dog houses, covered runners, tarps and blankets already provided by the county. County leaders said the dogs have the proper items to stay warm. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com

Chester County leaders responded to a group of Chester County animal advocates who have said the animal shelter has not equipped a number of dogs in outside pins with enough items to stay warm. The citizens delivered hay to the shelter to use in addition to the dog houses, covered runners, tarps and blankets already provided by the county. County leaders said the dogs have the proper items to stay warm. Tracy Kimball tkimball@heraldonline.com