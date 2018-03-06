Coroner: 17-year-old Rock Hill girl on life support to donate organs after crash

A 17-year-old girl was declared dead Tuesday but remained on life support so her organs can be donated.
The girl died after a two-car crash Monday between Rock Hill and York, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The York County Coroner’s Office said late Tuesday in a written statement that Audrey Calzada of Rock Hill had died from injuries in the crash on S.C. 324 near Mockingbird Lane. Calzada was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after the crash, and York County coroner officials were notified of her death by the medical examiner in Mecklenburg County, said Sabrina Gast, York County coroner.
Calzada’s official date of death is listed as Tuesday, Gast said. However, Calzada remained on life support Wednesday at the hospital for a medical procedure for organ donation, Gast said in a second statement.
“It was Audrey’s wish to be an organ donor; her family has chosen to respect her wish,” Gast wrote. “She remains on medical support until the procedure can take place.”
Police said the crash happened at 7:45 a.m. Monday, when a 2003 Toyota sedan heading south driven by a 16-year-old girl went off the right side of the road and was hit by a 2007 Chevrolet pickup heading north after the sedan’s driver pulled back onto the road.
Calzada was the passenger in the sedan, Miller said, and was wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the sedan also was wearing a seat belt and was injured, Miller said. She was taken to a hospital by ambulance, but no other details, including her condition, were available Wednesday.
The 49-year-old driver of the truck was wearing a seat belt, Miller said, and was not injured.
No other vehicles or passengers were involved, Miller said.
No charges have been filed yet, Miller said.
