South Pointe junior, Bojangle’s worker, dreamed of college. A crash ended it all.

The York County teen declared dead after a car crash Monday outside Rock Hill was a junior at South Pointe High School who had dreams of going to college, family members said.
Audrey Calzada, 17, was declared dead Tuesday but remained on life support at a Charlotte hospital Wednesday so her organs could be donated, York County coroner officials said.
Calzada was on the way to school at the time of the crash, family said.
“I just want everybody to know that Audrey was a wonderful person, so giving and loving and hard-working,” her older brother Steven Calzada said. “She was so smart. She was going to do great things.”
Steven Calzada, 27, said he had taken his sister to the University of South Carolina for a campus visit and was encouraging her to chase her dream of going to college.
“My job as an older brother was to do all I could to help her try and make those dreams come true,” Steven Calzada said.
Family members have set up a Gofundme account .
Audrey Calzada, born and raised in York County, worked after school and weekends at the Bojangle’s restaurant on East Main Street in Rock Hill to save money for college, her family said. Her co-workers on Wednesday put up a memorial at the cash register where she greeted customers. The memorial of photos, pink roses and a sign in a frame that said: “Rest in Peace, Audrey Calzada.”
Co-worker Fatima Green, 30, said Audrey was a sweet and wonderful person who was mature beyond her years.
“We all loved Audrey,” Green said.
Other co-workers said Audrey had an industrious work ethic and was a helpful team player.
Grief counselors were at South Pointe Wednesday for all students and staff, said Mychal Frost, spokesman for the Rock Hill school district.
Calzada was a passenger in a car involved in a two-vehicle crash, S.C. Highway Patrol troopers said.
The driver of the car Calzada was in at the time of the crash also is a South Pointe student, Frost said. The driver, not identified by school officials, also was injured, Frost said.
The driver of the other vehicle in the crash was not injured, police said.
