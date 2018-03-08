No barbecue debate here. Oakdale VFD will offer Carolinas style at annual event

There will be smoke and fire south of Rock Hill Friday and Saturday at Oakdale fire station.
The Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department will hold the 32nd annual barbecue fundraiser to raise money for lifesaving equipment. The department, which covers part of southeastern York County, serves about 20,000 residents, businesses and schools.
The barbecue is cooked at the station by volunteers who annually feed more than 1,000 people.
Barbecue has been in the news this week in Brooklyn, N.Y., during the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournament. The debate on social media, which many viewed as a joke, was whether Brooklyn barbecue could overtake Carolinas barbecue in popularity.
Never miss a local story.
At Oakdale, it’s Carolinas ’cue. No question about that, or the department’s desire to help others.
Bill Dunlap, Oakdale chief, said volunteers remain dedicated to public service.
“We all volunteer here because we care about people and want to give them the best service that we can,” Dunlap said.
In 2011 when a tornado ripped through southern York County, Oakdale volunteers were the primary first responders.
“We are proud to serve the public, and we can’t do it without money to buy the equipment we need to do the job,” said Brown Simpson, a longtime Oakdale volunteer.
The event is 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. until the barbecue is gone Saturday. Plates are $8. Barbecue is $9 a pound. Delivery is available for orders of 10 or more.
The station is at 2633 Saluda Road, south of Rock Hill. For information, 803-328-0793.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments