Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect

York Co. boy playing hoops again thanks to anonymous wheelchair donation

Carolina Water Service customers oppose water rate increase

Clean Eatz, a new Fort Mill cafe, offers healthier options, meal plans and more

Residential growth and its impact is hot topic with York County residents

Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial

A car crashed into Rock Hill law firm

York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity

Man dies after being shot by 2 Chester officers after chase, police say

Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County

Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department in York County covers thousands of people with lifesaving services. The department's annual barbecue Friday and Saturday raises money to buy equipment to serve the public. Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
Local

No barbecue debate here. Oakdale VFD will offer Carolinas style at annual event

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

March 08, 2018 12:22 PM

ROCK HILL

There will be smoke and fire south of Rock Hill Friday and Saturday at Oakdale fire station.

The Oakdale Volunteer Fire Department will hold the 32nd annual barbecue fundraiser to raise money for lifesaving equipment. The department, which covers part of southeastern York County, serves about 20,000 residents, businesses and schools.

The barbecue is cooked at the station by volunteers who annually feed more than 1,000 people.

Barbecue has been in the news this week in Brooklyn, N.Y., during the Atlantic Coast Conference basketball tournament. The debate on social media, which many viewed as a joke, was whether Brooklyn barbecue could overtake Carolinas barbecue in popularity.

At Oakdale, it’s Carolinas ’cue. No question about that, or the department’s desire to help others.

Bill Dunlap, Oakdale chief, said volunteers remain dedicated to public service.

“We all volunteer here because we care about people and want to give them the best service that we can,” Dunlap said.

In 2011 when a tornado ripped through southern York County, Oakdale volunteers were the primary first responders.

“We are proud to serve the public, and we can’t do it without money to buy the equipment we need to do the job,” said Brown Simpson, a longtime Oakdale volunteer.

The event is 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. until the barbecue is gone Saturday. Plates are $8. Barbecue is $9 a pound. Delivery is available for orders of 10 or more.

The station is at 2633 Saluda Road, south of Rock Hill. For information, 803-328-0793.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

York Co. boy playing hoops again thanks to anonymous wheelchair donation

Carolina Water Service customers oppose water rate increase

Clean Eatz, a new Fort Mill cafe, offers healthier options, meal plans and more

Residential growth and its impact is hot topic with York County residents

Fort Mill students going 'Beyond School Walls' with LPL Financial

A car crashed into Rock Hill law firm

York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity

Man dies after being shot by 2 Chester officers after chase, police say

Troubled Indian Land road could be taken over by Lancaster County

