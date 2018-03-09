Beer lovers in Fort Mill have their brewery. Up next? The view.

Beer connoisseurs in Fort Mill may soon get another new addition on Main Street.
Elevation.
Amor Artis Brewing wants to add a second story to their patio deck. It would be wooden and match what’s there now. It would be almost 600 square feet. It would extend from the roof of the main building.
The new business also wants to put a mural on the outside of the building, facing Confederate Street. It would be a white painted logo on the brick, with “brewery” on it.
Because Amor Artis is in Fort Mill’s downtown historic district, both moves still require town approval. The town’s historic review board meets March 13.
“We have not yet been approved, therefore we do not yet know for certain we will be able to move forward with those projects,” said Amor Artis co-owner Steve Tolson.
Amor Artis opened on Main last fall. They offer a variety of specialty adult beverages, along with events like yoga and bands performing. Amor Artis is part of a downtown renaissance in recent months which includes new restaurants and retail space.
Another new business is Highgarden Real Estate. That company is moving into the former Katie Baby space at 124 Main St. Highgarden also has its new signe up for review at the historic review board meeting.
Just on the food and drink side, Main Street now features Hobo’s, Local Dish, PuckerButt Pepper Company, Southern Sugar and Towne Tavern Express in addition to Amor Artis. Plus plans for The Improper Pig.
