A water main break in Fort Mill means some residents without water; power out nearby

A water main break in Fort Mill means little to no water pressure for some residents.
The town tweeted information Tuesday morning stating the break happened along Summersby Street in Whiteville Park.
Whiteville Park. Due to the flushing of several fire hydrants, residents will
experience low to no water pressure throughout the day.
Also, Fort Mill police are asking residents to avoid Spratt Street if possible. Power was knocked out in the area after a car crash. Crews are on the scene making repairs.
