A water main break in Fort Mill means some residents without water; power out nearby

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

March 13, 2018 12:16 PM

FORT MILL

A water main break in Fort Mill means little to no water pressure for some residents.

The town tweeted information Tuesday morning stating the break happened along Summersby Street in Whiteville Park.

Crews are on scene. Some residents in that area may experience low or no water pressure throughout the day, according to the town.

Also, Fort Mill police are asking residents to avoid Spratt Street if possible. Power was knocked out in the area after a car crash. Crews are on the scene making repairs.

John Marks: 803-326-4315, @JohnFMTimes

