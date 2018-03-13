10 ways to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in York, Chester and Lancaster counties

St. Patrick’s Day is only days away, and there will be activities for all ages in York County and around the region.
In some cases, the fun starts as early as Friday evening.
Here are 10 fun events around the York-Lancaster-Chester area:
Mark O’ Connor and the O’Connor Band
Three-time Grammy Award winner Mark O’Connor and his band are coming to the McCelvey Center in York on March 17.
He focuses on bluegrass and country tunes, with a jazz and classical twist.
O’Connor and the band perform 7:30-10 p.m. Tickets cost $30-$40, available at chmuseums.org/event/2317/.
Clover’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival
Clover’s 20th annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival kicks off 6-9 p.m. March 16 in the parking lot of Boyd’s Tire & Appliance with food trucks and live music by the Contagious Blues Band. March 17 features the 5K Leprechaun Leap Run/Walk hosted by the YMCA, live music, dancing, food vendors, arts and crafts vendors, kids zone, annual dog show and more on Main Street downtown.
Baxter Spring Festival
Family fun will be plentiful at the 12th annual Baxter Village Spring Festival on March 17. More than 100 vendors will be open, 2-6 p.m., offering shopping, crafts and activities, along with Irish dancing and music.
For the Carolina Panthers’ fans, keep an eye out for Sir Purr. The 11th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade starts at 5 p.m.
Rock Hill’s St. Patrick’s Day on Main
Another festival of fun is the 10th annual St. Patrick's Day on Main, 4-10 p.m. March 17 on Main Street, Rock Hill.
It will feature live Irish music and dancing, a children’s area, food and beverages. Entertainment includes Dennis Springs & Sons of the Full Moon, 4-6:30 p.m. and Brynmor, 7-10 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Day Dance Party
Dance Center USA in Fort Mill will host a dance class and party on March 16.
Come in green and enjoy an evening of dance, music and professional performances.
The dance class starts at 7 p.m. and costs $15. The dance party will be 8-10 p.m., and admission is $15. Admission to the dance class and party is $25.
Purchase tickets at dancecenterusa.com/calendar/patrick.
Leprechaun Leap 5K
In the mood for a run? Chester State Park hosts the Leprechaun Leap 5K on March 17.
All fitness levels can participate. Registration is $30 per person and includes a race bib, souvenirs and a chance to win door prizes.
The race starts at 10 a.m. and will go until noon. Participants are asked to arrive 30 minutes early to check-in.
Registration is open until March 16. To register, go to Go-GreenEvents.com.
Grab a sweet treat at Cupcrazed or Chocolat Boutique
Fort Mill businesses Cupcrazed and Chocolat Boutique in Baxter Village will serve Irish-themed treats this week.
Chocolat Boutique is selling chocolate-covered Oreos with green shamrocks, along with green chocolate mustaches. They also will offer small Guiness Stout chocolates made of white chocolate and dark ganache with a bit of the dark beer mixed in. They are $1.85 a piece.
The oreos are $2.25 a piece. The mustache chocolate pops are $2.50 a piece.
Cupcrazed will sell cupcakes on Saturday decorated for the holiday.
Green beer all around
Multiple businesses in the Rock Hill area will sell green beer to celebrate the Irish spirit.
The Brass Tap in Riverwalk will offer green pints for $4, along with $5 Guinness Drafts, $6 Irish Car Bombs.
They also will be offering prizes for those dressed in head-to-toe green.
McHale’s in downtown Rock Hill also will offer a specialty drink, along with draft and shot specials, plus live music 3:30-10 p.m.
Party at Hickory Tavern
This Fort Mill restaurant is bringing a piece of Ireland to the area for an all-day celebration on March 17.
Starting at 10 a.m. with a green breakfast, the Irish festivities go on all day with Irish Bingo and other games and prizes.
The parking lot will turn into a music venue with the Threshold Band at 11 a.m. followed by Off the Record at 2 p.m. The final performance will be 7 p.m., featuring Lipstick on a Pig.
There will be green beer, corn beef and cabbage served all day.
Red Rose Brew Bash
Sponsored by The Craft Stand, this Lancaster festival is for all those who love beer.
There will be 28 types of beers in the street and 24 beers available in the The Craft Stand.
The festival will have live music, a barbecue contest and a green-colored Irish honey ale.
The festival is 5-9 p.m. Friday and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. Saturday admission is $15, includes a taster cup, two beer tickets and a bracelet. More tickets can be purchased at the festival for $5 each, or 5 for $20.
