Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence 114

Flash snowfall in Fort Mill! 25

Water service, York Co. test water samples amid safety questions from customers 76

Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why. 66

Worried about car break-ins? The York County Sheriff's Office has a message for you. 7

Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect 219

York Co. boy playing hoops again thanks to anonymous wheelchair donation 11

Carolina Water Service customers oppose water rate increase 124

Clean Eatz, a new Fort Mill cafe, offers healthier options, meal plans and more 61

Residential growth and its impact is hot topic with York County residents 133

Andrew Jackson High School student during walk out: 'It's crazy we're having to prepare for this'

Andrew Jackson High School students in Lancaster County, S.C. joined many teens across the nation by walking out of class Wednesday morning. For 17 minutes, the students listened to the names of 17 teenagers and faculty killed in a school shooting last month in Florida. The National Student Walkout was part of an ongoing nationwide protest to keep schools safe from gun violence.
Tracy Kimball and Amanda Harris The Herald
York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity

York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity

A York felon was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to the 2016 shooting death of a friend, during what attorneys on both sides said was illegal drug activity. Antwain Lamaries Letim Carter, 27, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Lindsay Mitchell Jr. Carter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Mitchell died weeks after he was shot from an infection, due to the bullet that was still lodged in his neck.

Man dies after being shot by 2 Chester officers after chase, police say

Man dies after being shot by 2 Chester officers after chase, police say

A suspect in a stolen car was shot by two law enforcement officers in Chester County late Tuesday after a high-speed pursuit and crash, say police and state law enforcement agents. The shooting happened near the 600 block of Saluda Road and First Street in Chester. The man who died and the officers involved had not been identified by mid-day Wednesday. One officer was from the Chester County Sheriff's Office and the other was from the Chester Police Department.

Donation jar for Rock Hill 2-year-old with cancer stolen from restaurant

Donation jar for Rock Hill 2-year-old with cancer stolen from restaurant

A donation jar collecting for the family of 2-year-old Austin Blackwell, who has liver cancer, was stolen from the Little Cafe in Rock Hill. The restaurant has put in a replacement jar, following outrage from employees and customers. Austin's parents say that maybe the person who took it needed the money more than Austin and they will continue to raise money and allow God to direct Austin's recovery.