Andrew Jackson High School student during walk out: 'It's crazy we're having to prepare for this'

A York felon was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to the 2016 shooting death of a friend, during what attorneys on both sides said was illegal drug activity. Antwain Lamaries Letim Carter, 27, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Lindsay Mitchell Jr. Carter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Mitchell died weeks after he was shot from an infection, due to the bullet that was still lodged in his neck.