Several homes in the Sun City retirement community in Indian Land were on fire Thursday.
Several homes in the Sun City retirement community in Indian Land were on fire Thursday. WSOC-TV
Several homes in the Sun City retirement community in Indian Land were on fire Thursday. WSOC-TV

Local

3 houses destroyed in massive Indian Land retirement community blaze

By Hannah Smoot

hgsmoot@heraldonline.com

March 15, 2018 05:06 PM

INDIAN LAND

Several homes in a Lancaster County active-adult retirement community caught fire in a massive blaze Thursday afternoon, according to Lancaster County Fire Rescue.

Fire Rescue director Darren Player said he believed four homes were involved in the fire in Sun City Carolina Lakes just before 5 p.m. Player said several of the houses were destroyed.

Firefighters were still battling the blaze at 4:55 p.m. Thursday.

No injuries have been reported, Player said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Player said five fire departments, including a North Carolina team, responded to the blaze, which Player said started from a brush fire.

He said the homes in Sun City are surrounded by pine straw, which he warned could be dangerous.

Hannah Smoot: 803-329-4068

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness

View More Video