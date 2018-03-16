More Videos

York County police shooting suspect appears in court

In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness

Andrew Jackson High School student during walk out: 'It's crazy we're having to prepare for this'

Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence

Flash snowfall in Fort Mill!

Water service, York Co. test water samples amid safety questions from customers

Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why.

Worried about car break-ins? The York County Sheriff's Office has a message for you.

Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect

York Co. boy playing hoops again thanks to anonymous wheelchair donation

York County sheriff, prosecutor speak after hearing for police shooting suspect

Christian McCall is accused of killing one officer and wounding 3 more in York County in January. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and prosecutor Kevin Brackett speak Friday after an extradition hearing in North Carolina.
Andrew Dys adys@heraldonline.com
York felon sentenced after fatally shooting friend in neck during drug activity

A York felon was sentenced to 14 years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to the 2016 shooting death of a friend, during what attorneys on both sides said was illegal drug activity. Antwain Lamaries Letim Carter, 27, was charged with murder in the shooting death of Lindsay Mitchell Jr. Carter pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Mitchell died weeks after he was shot from an infection, due to the bullet that was still lodged in his neck.