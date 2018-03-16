More Videos

York County police shooting suspect appears in court

York County sheriff, prosecutor speak after hearing for police shooting suspect

In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness

Andrew Jackson High School student during walk out: 'It's crazy we're having to prepare for this'

Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence

Flash snowfall in Fort Mill!

Water service, York Co. test water samples amid safety questions from customers

Fort Mill school bond voters tell how they will vote and why.

Worried about car break-ins? The York County Sheriff's Office has a message for you.

Nation Ford JROTC cyber defense team learns to protect

Accused York County police shooter appears in Charlotte courtroom

Christian Thomas McCall, wanted in York County for the January murder of a York County sheriff's deputy and the shooting of three other officers, waived extradition Friday afternoon in a Charlotte courtroom. He is expected to be returned to York County later Friday, where he is to be formally charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Christian McCall waived extradition from North Carolina Friday in Charlotte. He is expected to be charged in the January murder of York County sheriff's deputy Mike Doty, and attempted murder in the shooting of three other officers. He is to be transported to York Friday afternoon where he will be formally charged.