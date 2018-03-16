Accused York County police shooter appears in Charlotte courtroom
Christian Thomas McCall, wanted in York County for the January murder of a York County sheriff's deputy and the shooting of three other officers, waived extradition Friday afternoon in a Charlotte courtroom. He is expected to be returned to York County later Friday, where he is to be formally charged with murder and three counts of attempted murder.
Christian McCall waived extradition from North Carolina Friday in Charlotte. He is expected to be charged in the January murder of York County sheriff's deputy Mike Doty, and attempted murder in the shooting of three other officers. He is to be transported to York Friday afternoon where he will be formally charged.
