Things to do in York, Lancaster, Chester

Special events
▪ An outdoor mushroom cultivation workshop, 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at J & J Family Farm, 1077 Wayfield Road, Clover. Topics include outdoor log and bed mushroom cultivation, from strain selection and inoculation to harvesting and storage. Cost: $15 (register by Friday); for $35 participants will get a log with certified organic spawn (register by Tuesday). Register at org/workshops or catawbafresh@gmail.com or 803-385-6181.
▪ Oakdale Baptist Church in Rock Hill presents a live narrated Easter scene/mini drama depicting the Crucifixion, burial, Resurrection and appearance of the risen Jesus to Mary and Thomas, 6:30-8:30 p.m. March 22-24 in Food Lion parking lot across from Lowe’s on Springdale Road. Music by Merlin Powell, Susan and Jeff Johnson, Wade Belk and Candy Dempstey. Open to the public. Repeats every 30 minutes.
▪ Carolina Gardens Senior Living at Rock Hill community yard sale, 7 a.m.-noon March 24 at 1785 Lexington Commons Drive. The annual Easter egg hunt, 10 a.m. March 29 with free lunch and Easter baskets provided for children. RSVP at 803-207-8000.
▪ “Children’s Day on the Farm,” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 24 is the annual family event at Historic Brattonsville, 1444 Brattonsville Road, McConnells. Focus on farm life in the Carolina Piedmont during the 18th and 19th centuries. The historical work and play of children are highlighted with candle-dipping, butter churning, toys, games and dressing up in period-style clothing. Ongoing demonstrations feature traditional textile arts from the cotton gin to indigo dying, historical cooking on open hearths and blacksmithing. Pony rides available for $5. Performances by Signora Bella, an 18th century-style equilibrist, at 11 a.m., 1 and 3 p.m. Food concessions available; picnic baskets welcome. Details: 803-684-2327 or chmuseums.org.
▪ Ukrainian Easter egg decorating workshop with a soup and sandwich dinner, 4-7:30 p.m. March 25 at Epiphany Lutheran Church, West Main Street, Rock Hill. Learn to decorate eggs using traditional tools, patterns, dyes and wax coating. Cost: $30 adults; $15, ages 12-18. Open to the community. RSVP to rbrooksdiv@gmail.com or 803-207-1674. Proceeds to youth for a summer conference.
▪ 36th annual Easter Egg Classic for children ages 2-11, 3:30 p.m. March 29 at Winthrop recreational area, behind the Winthrop Coliseum. The free event offers more than 50,000 eggs containing candy and prizes from Easter baskets to Coca-Cola six packs. Special appearances by Paw Patrol and the Easter Bunny. The first run is at 3:45 pm. Get a collection bag when entering the Winthrop Recreational Area. No baskets or non-official bags. Prizes must be picked up by 6 p.m. on the day of the event. Details: eastereggclassic.com.
Fundraisers
▪ Optimist Club of Rock Hill annual Charity Golf Tournament and Auction, 12:15 p.m. Captain’s choice shotgun start March 20 at Rock Hill Country Club. Charity auction, 10 a.m. until players have returned for awards. Bidding also is open to those not playing in the tournament. Lunch for players, 11 a.m.-noon with a brief live auction. Proceeds to youth programs in the community.
▪ School Psychologists’ Association of Catawba second annual fundraising event, 4:30-7 p.m. March 23 at Hickory Tavern, 2674 Celanese Road, Rock Hill. Hickory Tavern will donate 10 percent of total bill to The Children’s Attention Home in York County. All proceeds from a brown bag auction will be donated to the nonprofit organization that serves children ages birth to 21 with temporary shelter and individualized care for children who have been removed from their homes because of abuse, abandonment, and/or neglect. Bring cash or check for the auction. Credit cards not accepted. Details: spaccatawba@gmail.com.
▪ Lakewood Baptist Church will have a Family Feud fundraiser, 7 p.m. March 24 at the church on Mount Gallant Road, Rock Hill. Dinner at 6 p.m. Faculty members from Rawlinson Road and Dutchman Creek middle schools and Rock Hill and Northwestern high schools will play. Tickets: $10 for dinner and game; $5, game only. Proceeds go to the church’s book bag ministry for local schools.
▪ Vendors are needed for the Westminster Towers Spring Show, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 7 in Heritage Hall, Rock Hill. The fundraising event is for the Life Enrichment department. Door prizes and raffles. Details: 803-328-5018 or dmartineau@westminstertowers.org.
Meetings
▪ Keystone board of directors, 6 p.m. Monday at the Keystone Youth Center, 1668 Herlong Court, Rock Hill. Open to the public. Details: 803-324-4118.
▪ York Soil & Water Conservation District commissioners, 10 a.m. Tuesday at the USDA Service Center, 1460 E. Alexander Love Highway,York. Open to the public. Details: 803-670-3018.
▪ Catawba Council of the South Carolina Silver Haired Legislature, 11 a.m. Wednesday at Highland Park Senior Center, 917 Standard St., Rock Hill. The council serves Chester, Lancaster, Union and York counties. Details: Barbara Bugg, 803-684-9288.
▪ Rock Hill branch of the NAACP general meeting, 9 a.m. Saturday at Bannon Hall, 902 Crawford Road.
▪ Indian Land Sons of the American Revolution Chapter, March 27 in the Oak Room at Hickory Tavern, 8364 Charlotte Highway, Indian Land. Lunch, 1:30-2:30 p.m.; meeting, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Details: 803-228-0248.
Clubs
▪ Rock Hill Shag Club’s Fifth Saturday party, 7 p.m.-midnight March 31 at the Elk's Club, East Main Street. Members, $5; guests, $7.
Book signing
▪ A pre-release book signing for the novel “The Secret to Southern Charm” by bestselling author Kristy Woodson Harvey, hosted by Westminster Towers, 4 p.m, March 21 in Heritage Hall, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill. Reservations are $25. Seating is limited. Attendees will meet the author, have afternoon tea and get a signed paperback. RSVP 803-328-5018 or dmartineau@westminstertowers.org.
▪ Chaplain Lynn Potter will have book signing for, “Chloe’s Cry,” 11 a.m.-2 p.m. March 24 at Shepherds Fold Bookstore, 415 Cherry Road, Rock Hill. Details: 803-327-2589 or 803-372-8271.
Entertainment
▪ 3 Redneck Tenors perform their musical comedy featuring classically trained veteran artists, 8 p.m. Friday at Clover School District Auditorium, S.C. 55. Written by opera-veteran Matthew Lord with music arranged by award-winning composer Craig Bohmler, and starring Mr. Lord, Blake Davidson, and Jonathan Fruge, 3 Redneck Tenors were top finalists on “America’s Got Talent.” The program ranges from gospel to country to broadway, pop and classical. Tickets: $15. Details: 803-222-8018 or clover.k12.sc.us/csda.
▪ Don Dixon and Marti Jones benefit concert for restoration and security at Old Presbyterian Church cemetery, 7:30 p.m. March 24 at the Cultural Arts Center, Gay Street, Lancaster. Tickets: $25 and available at 803-285-7451 or lccarts.net/tickets. Dixon is a Lancaster native.
Tax assistance
▪ Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program will open at Rock Hill City Hall in the Wellness Center for free tax-preparation assistance. Volunteers are IRS certified and trained by the SC and NC department of revenues. Volunteers will electronically file federal and states income tax returns.
Site locations:
▪ Rock Hill City Hall on the first floor in the Wellness Center, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday through April 16. No return started after 4 p.m.
▪ Winthrop University in the DiGiorgio Center second floor, 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Fridays, through March 30.
▪ York Technical College in Building A, second floor computer lab, 9 a.m.-noon and 1:30-3 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday through April 12 and 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 14.
Bring current year’s tax forms, W-2 and 1099s. Information regarding other income. Information for all deductions/credits. A copy of last year’s tax return. Proof of account for direct deposit of refund (voided check). Social Security or Individual Taxpayer Identification cards for you, spouse and dependents. Proof of identification for yourself and spouse.
Support groups
▪ The Rock Hill chapter of the National Federation of the Blind, 6:30 p.m. March 26 (fourth Monday of each month) at the American Red Cross, 2000 Piedmont Ave. Dinner meeting. New members and volunteers welcome. Details: 803-366-1832 or 803-554-9183
