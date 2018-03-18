Up next? 600-plus acres. Apartment, business, water decisions await Lancaster County.

Indian Land again leads the way, but it isn’t alone in Lancaster County development proposals.
Public hearings on more than a half dozen of them are set for March 20. Here is the latest list of projects put to county planners:
▪ Red Ventures is looking to add four apartment buildings at a combined 260 units. A swimming pool would be included, as would other indoor and outdoor amenities. All four buildings will be four stories, with at least some having underground parking. It’s part of the existing Red Ventures campus, east of U.S. 521.
The company is looking to build on about 20 of more than 90 acres there. County planners are recommending approval as long as the project doesn’t exceed 25 acres. The apartments would connect the business campus with the Red Stone shopping center.
The total addition would be more than 305,000 square feet.
▪ Homebuilder D.R. Horton wants to rezone almost 10 acres from one neighborhood to another. On the right side of Calvin Hall Road, north of Elven Drive in the Clairmont subdivision in Indian Land, the site is part of the Bailes Ridge master plan. The builder bought the site and now wants it included in Avondale.
Bailes Ridge is 467 acres without the change. It would have 175 high-density, 73 medium-density and one low-density residential lots remaining.
Avondale is 179 acres without the change. Last year, D.R. Horton bought the property from Sinacori Builders for $16.4 million.
▪ Lancaster County Water and Sewer District aims to rezone 151 acres as part of a water plant expansion. The site is at 5107 Riverside Road in Van Wyck. The water plant there is largely surrounded by woods.
▪ Katawba Valley Land Trust asked to rezone about 370 acres near Hwy. 265 and Taxahaw Road. The property was donated to the land trust for preservation.
▪ Seven Indian Land properties could be rezoned back to allow for general commercial, after a mixed-use project never came together. The county changed the zoning on more than 58 acres near the the Charlotte Highway intersections with Bridgemill Drive and Possum Hollow Road when its unified development ordinance arrived with the expectation they would be combined for mixed-use. Mixed-use involves both residential and commercial pieces.
The parcels combine for more than $4 million in property value.
▪ About two acres at 1034 Society Lane in Indian Land could become an enclosed auto gallery showroom. Neighboring businesses include auto, small engine and heavy equipment repair.
County staff is recommending against the zoning change needed. The plan would be for a consignment shop where sellers could display vehicles. The business would advertise on a variety of auto sales websites.
▪ Sam’s Express Car Wash wants to put a car wash and fuel canopy at 8194 Charlotte Hwy. in Indian Land. The site is more than five acres, owned by neighboring Belair United Methodist Church.
▪ Truth in Grace Bible Church applied to put a church on Harrisburg Road, just south of its intersection with Carolina Acres Road in Indian Land. The site is more than five acres. It’s surrounded by homes and woods.
