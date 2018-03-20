More Videos

Rock Hill SC police officers responded to a report of a suspicious package at the Rock Hill Post Office Tuesday morning. The bomb squad also reported to the scene between Wilson and Hagins Streets on Black Street. Andrew Dys Rock Hill Herald
Rock Hill SC police officers responded to a report of a suspicious package at the Rock Hill Post Office Tuesday morning. The bomb squad also reported to the scene between Wilson and Hagins Streets on Black Street. Andrew Dys Rock Hill Herald

Local

A can of glue leads to fear, commotion at Rock Hill post office

By Amanda Harris And Andrew Dys

aharris@heraldonline.com

adys@heraldonline.com

March 20, 2018 10:36 AM

Rock Hill police officers responded to a report of a suspicious package at the Rock Hill Post Office Tuesday morning.

The item was on the sidewalk between Wilson Street and Hagins Street on Black Street.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, post office employees called 911 reporting two paint cans taped together, said Mark Bollinger, spokesperson with Rock Hill Police. Bollinger said an employee is a military veteran and said the cans did not look right.

Bomb squad patrol and detectives also reported to the scene. Police told residents in nearby houses and businesses to shelter in place.

The cans held glue and primer, said Lt. Larry Vaughan with Rock Hill police. Black Street has been opened to traffic.

The recent bombings in Texas involving packages did not affect the local response, police said. Rock Hill police followed their standard suspicious package protocol, Bollinger said.

Amanda Harris: 803-329-4082

