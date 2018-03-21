Several children injured after Rock Hill school bus crashes with 13 students aboard

Up to four elementary school students were injured Wednesday morning after a Rock Hill school district bus was involved in a crash, school and police officials said.
Between two and four students had minor injuries, including one child who was transported for medical treatment, Rock Hill school district officials said on their official Twitter page.
The students were headed to Finley Road Elementary School, school officials said.
Rock Hill school district spokesman Mychal Frost said injuries for the students are “very minor.” Frost said the driver was not injured.
The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and McConnells Highway southwest of Rock Hill, according to troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Bethesda Volunteer Fire fighters and Piedmont Medical Center EMS responded.
The bus went off the side of the road.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
