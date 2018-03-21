Several children injured after Rock Hill school bus crashes with 13 students aboard

More Videos

Fort Mill residents vote in school bond referendum 19

Fort Mill residents vote in school bond referendum

Pause
Video shows lion lick and paw at glass after becoming 'obsessed' with SC toddler 68

Video shows lion lick and paw at glass after becoming 'obsessed' with SC toddler

Accused York County police shooter appears in Charlotte courtroom 52

Accused York County police shooter appears in Charlotte courtroom

York County police shooting suspect appears in court 26

York County police shooting suspect appears in court

York County sheriff, prosecutor speak after hearing for police shooting suspect 51

York County sheriff, prosecutor speak after hearing for police shooting suspect

In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness 66

In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness

Andrew Jackson High School student during walk out: 'It's crazy we're having to prepare for this' 117

Andrew Jackson High School student during walk out: 'It's crazy we're having to prepare for this'

Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence 114

Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence

Flash snowfall in Fort Mill! 25

Flash snowfall in Fort Mill!

Water service, York Co. test water samples amid safety questions from customers 76

Water service, York Co. test water samples amid safety questions from customers

Up to four elementary school students were injured Wednesday morning after a Rock Hill school district bus carrying 13 elementary school children was involved in a crash, school and police officials said. It happened at Pinecrest Drive and McConnells Highway, southwest of Rock Hill. adys@heraldonline.com Andrew Dys
Up to four elementary school students were injured Wednesday morning after a Rock Hill school district bus carrying 13 elementary school children was involved in a crash, school and police officials said. It happened at Pinecrest Drive and McConnells Highway, southwest of Rock Hill. adys@heraldonline.com Andrew Dys

Local

Several children injured after Rock Hill school bus crashes with 13 students aboard

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

March 21, 2018 09:12 AM

ROCK HILL

Up to four elementary school students were injured Wednesday morning after a Rock Hill school district bus was involved in a crash, school and police officials said.

Between two and four students had minor injuries, including one child who was transported for medical treatment, Rock Hill school district officials said on their official Twitter page.

The students were headed to Finley Road Elementary School, school officials said.

Rock Hill school district spokesman Mychal Frost said injuries for the students are “very minor.” Frost said the driver was not injured.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. at the intersection of Pinecrest Drive and McConnells Highway southwest of Rock Hill, according to troopers with the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Bethesda Volunteer Fire fighters and Piedmont Medical Center EMS responded.

The bus went off the side of the road.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Fort Mill residents vote in school bond referendum 19

Fort Mill residents vote in school bond referendum

Pause
Video shows lion lick and paw at glass after becoming 'obsessed' with SC toddler 68

Video shows lion lick and paw at glass after becoming 'obsessed' with SC toddler

Accused York County police shooter appears in Charlotte courtroom 52

Accused York County police shooter appears in Charlotte courtroom

York County police shooting suspect appears in court 26

York County police shooting suspect appears in court

York County sheriff, prosecutor speak after hearing for police shooting suspect 51

York County sheriff, prosecutor speak after hearing for police shooting suspect

In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness 66

In wake of school shooting, this Tega Cay girl finds a way to promote kindness

Andrew Jackson High School student during walk out: 'It's crazy we're having to prepare for this' 117

Andrew Jackson High School student during walk out: 'It's crazy we're having to prepare for this'

Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence 114

Students in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and York, Lancaster counties protest gun violence

Flash snowfall in Fort Mill! 25

Flash snowfall in Fort Mill!

Water service, York Co. test water samples amid safety questions from customers 76

Water service, York Co. test water samples amid safety questions from customers

Fort Mill residents vote in school bond referendum

View More Video