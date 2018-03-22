SC man, 29, dies in Chester ambulance crash; children ages 4, 2 and woman hurt

A 29-year-old man from Cherokee County died Wednesday in a Chester County crash with an ambulance, coroner officials said. Two children and another adult were injured, officials said.
Richard Christian Langley of Blacksburg died at the scene of the crash on S.C. 97 near Great Falls after a collision with a Chester County ambulance, said Terry Tinker, Chester County Coroner.
Langley, the driver of a 2003 Chevrolet sedan with three passengers in the car, was wearing a seat belt, but died from his injuries, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Miller said the ambulance swerved off the right side of the road, over-corrected, then collided with the car driven by Langley.
Two children, a 4-year-old boy and a 2-year-old girl, were in the back seat, Tinker said. Two helicopters were sent to the scene and airlifted the children to a Columbia hospital. The children had injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Tinker said.
Both children were seat belted in the back seat and were both injured, Miller said.
A woman in the front passenger seat also suffered non life-threatening injuries, Miller said.
The driver and passenger of the Chester County ambulance both were transported to Chester Regional Medical Center with minor injuries, Miller said.
The highway patrol major crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash; no charges have been filed, Miller said.
