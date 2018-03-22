SC man, 29, dies in Chester ambulance crash; children ages 4, 2 and woman hurt

SHARE COPY LINK A Chester County EMS ambulance and a private vehicle crashed Wednesday afternoon on SC 97, police say. One man was killed and three were airlifted to a hospital in Columbia, police said. McClatchy WSOC-TV

A Chester County EMS ambulance and a private vehicle crashed Wednesday afternoon on SC 97, police say. One man was killed and three were airlifted to a hospital in Columbia, police said. McClatchy WSOC-TV