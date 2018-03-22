Rock Hill agency aims to help domestic violence victims
For York, Lancaster and Chester County residents suffering from domestic violence, Safe Passage in Rock Hill provides shelter, guidance and advocacy. The agency helps provide counseling services, emergency shelter and connection to local resources.
Up to four elementary school students were injured Wednesday morning after a Rock Hill school district bus carrying 13 elementary school children was involved in a crash, school and police officials said. It happened at Pinecrest Drive and McConne
Residents in the Fort Mill school district went to the polls March 20, 2018, to decide a $190 million bond question. The district is asking residents to approve financing for three new schools and land for future schools to help keep up with rapid
Christian McCall waived extradition from North Carolina Friday in Charlotte. He is expected to be charged in the January murder of York County sheriff's deputy Mike Doty, and attempted murder in the shooting of three other officers. He is to be tr
Christian Thomas McCall, wanted in York County for the January murder of a York County sheriff's deputy and the shooting of three other officers, waived extradition Friday afternoon in a Charlotte courtroom. He is expected to be returned to York C
Christian McCall is accused of killing one officer and wounding 3 more in York County in January. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and prosecutor Kevin Brackett speak Friday after an extradition hearing in North Carolina.
Local students in public high schools in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and across York and Lancaster counties participated in #NationalStudentWalkout Day March 14, 2018 in protest of school shootings. #NeverAgain
Andrew Jackson High School students in Lancaster County, S.C. joined many teens across the nation by walking out of class Wednesday morning. For 17 minutes, the students listened to the names of 17 teenagers and faculty killed in a school shooting
Izzy, an 8 year-old girl in Tega Cay, South Carolina, decided after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that the world needs more kindness. Now she's making it happen, one Tee at a time.
Testing crews from Carolina Water Service and York County took water samples from hydrants along S.C. 274 Tuesday morning to rule out contaminates. The decision to test the water came after utility customers questioned the water quality. A portion
The York County Sheriff's Office says: The 9PM Routine isn't Rocket Science. The answer is simple. Lock your car before you go to bed. Bring your valuables in doors. Also take an extra second to check to see if your home, garage, shed & utility tr
After a basketball wheelchair belonging to 9-year-old Noah Lewis of York County, South Carolina, was stolen from his family’s home near Clover when a vehicle was stolen, someone with the Carolina Panthers paid for a replacement chair.