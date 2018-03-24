'We've been waiting for it': New Indian Land movie theater guest reviews are in

It's here and, now, it's official.
RedStone 14 held its grand opening Friday as Indian Land's first movie theater.
"It's really nice," said Travis Newsom of Fort Mill, who caught a showing of "Pacific Rim: Uprising" on Friday. "It's local. I'm happy about that, for sure. It will definitely make me come to the movies more often."
Jan McCorkle from Waxhaw, N.C., came with a friend to see "Midnight Sun."
Never miss a local story.
"We've been waiting for it," McCorkle said of the new cinema theater. "We've been going down, back and forth (on) the highway every week and saying, it's not open yet."
The new theater is close to home for Sun City residents and fellow "Midnight Sun" viewers Marv and Mary Lou Bergstein.
"We're looking forward to coming often," Mary Lou Bergstein said.
Her husband said proximity "should be very nice," but the theater has more going for it than its address.
"Great theater," he said. "Beautiful screens. Full-length screens, from wall to wall. Very nice. It really brought out the picture."
Several movie watchers said the theater will complement other shopping center businesses.
"We're fans of Portofino," Marv Bergstein said. "We used to go to Arboretum, but now it's right over here which is great. Red Rocks Cafe, I believe, is over here. It should be great."
Jonina Chamberlain and Ellen Bacon drove from Charlotte's Ballantyne area to see "Black Panther."
"The theater is beautiful, and it's very clean, fresh, new," Chamberlain said.
Even though RedStone 14 isn't their closest theater, they said it's worth the drive.
"It's nice to have another choice," Bacon said.
Online buzz
While the announced opening date and grand opening was March 23, RedStone 14 let the cat out of the bag a week earlier.
The week of movie showings created some online buzz heading into the announced opening date.
Theater reviews were, overall, positive.
The location was a plus for some, too.
Here's a little more to commemorate grand opening day:
To tell the kids someday
The first-time guests took their seats and silenced their cell phones for the noon showing of "Black Panther." The movie came out in February and, as of opening day at RedStone, had brought in more than $1 billion worldwide and has since topped the weekend box office charts.
Opening day at RedStone also marked opening day for the movie expected to follow "Black Panther" as a box office behemoth. "Pacific Rim: Uprising" had one 3D, four PDX (laser projection, large format experience) and six traditional showings.
Other films showing on opening day were "Game Night," "I Can Only Imagine," "Love Simon," "Midnight Sun," "Peter Rabbit," "Red Sparrow," "Strangers Prey at Night," "Tomb Raider," "Unsane," "Sherlock Gnomes" and "Wrinkle in Time."
More than movies
RedStone, which will grow into a 310,000-square-foot retail center, has restaurants and retail planned. Signed-on eateries include Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Jackson’s Java, Margarita’s, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Portofino’s Ristorante Italiano e Pizzeria, Red Rocks Cafe, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Viva Chicken Peruvian Rotisserie Joint, WAFU Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar and Which Wich Superior Sandwiches.
Retailers include Grand Nails Spa, iVision, Med First, ReVive Spa, Sharonview Federal Credit Union and Tide Dry Cleaners.
Comments