Details on Charlotte’s ‘March For Our Lives’

Charlotte-area students plan to rally uptown on Saturday in a call to end gun violence and mass shootings. More than a thousand people have said they’ll join the “March For Our Lives” Charlotte event, according to a Facebook page. The march is one of hundreds taking place worldwide, coinciding with a major event in Washington, D.C.
The student-led movement was started by survivors from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., in response to the February shooting that killed 17 people at the school.
The marches come more than a week after student walkouts across the country honored the victims of the shooting.
In D.C. and in cities around the country supporters will march to demand legislative action that prioritizes student safety in an effort to end school shootings.
In Charlotte
Charlotte’s march is set to begin at 11 a.m. in First Ward Park and last until 1 p.m. Student speakers are expected to give speeches.
The group will march from First Ward Park to Marshall Park.
Commuters should avoid the area to alleviate traffic congestion. March participants could commute into the city by bus or light-rail to avoid parking concerns.
Marches will also take place throughout the state in cities such as Raleigh, Greensboro and Winston-Salem. Marches will also happen in the nearby cities of Mooresville, Rock Hill and Hickory.
