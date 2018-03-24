Motorcycle, SUV York Co. crash leaves one dead

A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening in York County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle after a 17-year-old Clover girl tried to make a left turn while driving on Sharon Road near Sharon, said Lance Cpl. Justin Sutherland of the Highway Patrol.
The motorcyclist was thrown from the bike and wasn't wearing a helmet, Sutherland said.
The York County Coroner's Office has not yet released the motorcyclist's identity. Sutherland said the motorcyclist died on the scene of the crash.
The 17-year-old was driving a 2009 Chevy SUV and wasn't injured, Sutherland said.
The two vehicles collided at about 5:30 p.m. Friday, Sutherland said.
The case is still under investigation.
