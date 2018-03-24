York Co. cop injured in shooting had ball with hundreds of kids. Here is what he did.

Sgt. Buddy Brown with the York County Sheriff's Office stood on the baseball mound with a cane in one hand and a baseball in the other.
Tiny little league players and fans cheered as Brown pitched the ball over home plate.
More than a dozen York County Athletic Association's baseball teams scrimmaged Saturday in York as part of the season kickoff.
The little league teams asked Brown to throw out the first pitch. He was injured during a shooting in January that left three other officers injured, one fatally.
Comments