Moe's already told Indian Land it was coming. Now, there's a date. And free burritos.

It's usually staff behind the burrito station saying it, but Indian Land will get its chance on April 5.
That's when the community will offer up its "welcome to Moe's."
Moe's Southwest Grill will open April 5 at 9623 Redstone Drive, suite 100 in the RedStone shopping center. It's a growing area anchored by the recently opened RedStone 14 movie theater.
Moe's joins existing or coming restaurant Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Jackson’s Java, Margarita’s, Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt, Moe’s Southwest Grill, Portofino’s Ristorante Italiano e Pizzeria, Red Rocks Cafe, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Viva Chicken Peruvian Rotisserie Joint, WAFU Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi Bar and Which Wich Superior Sandwiches.
Moe's will be open 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The first 100 people in line on opening day will receive free burritos for a year (once a week). Burritos also will be discounted to $3 for opening day for all customers.
Moe's offers burritos, quesadillas, nachos, stacks and other items. There are nearly 700 franchise locations. The nearest to the new Indian Land store are on Pleasant Road in Fort Mill, or across the state line in Ballantyne or Waxhaw, N.C. Other locations include sites in Rock Hill and Lake Wylie.
