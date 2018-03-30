York County to begin paving roads for hundreds of homes. Is your street on the list?

Close to 400 neighborhood homes in York County are getting new pavement on their streets.
And all some will have to do is move their cars.
The county will begin resurfacing roads throughout the Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Tega Cay, Lake Wylie, York and Clover areas on April 2. The roads largely are cul-de-sacs and connectors, with hundreds of homes off of them, and several times that many homes in the subdivisions they serve.
While residents may be interested to know their roads or roads in their subdivisions are being paved, they also have a job to do. They need to park their cars somewhere other than on the road.
"We do not want any vehicles or obstructions in the right-of-way during the reconstruction or paving operation," said Trish Startup, county spokesperson. "Please remove all vehicles and obstacles during the construction process."
There are rules in the county code requiring people to have their cars moved off the road for construction, as there are rules allowing emergency responders access through crowded streets.
Though many neighborhoods in York County have cars parked regularly on roads — particularly in areas where subdivisions pack homes in tighter, limiting parking options — the county doesn't expect problems.
The York County Sheriff's Office would be the agency to respond, should problems arise.
The paving is part of the county's C-Fund and critical needs road improvement projects.
Here are the roads where residents can expect to see new pavement soon:
Rock Hill
Antney Lane, Arrowwod Lane, Boss Wylie, Chadwick Court, Emma Wood Lane, Foxlair Court, Laurel Glen Drive, Scotland Yard, Summerstone Drive and Tealwood Drive
Fort Mill/Tega Cay
Cadogan Court, Hamilton Place Drive and Henry Street
Lake Wylie
Acacia Road, Crosswinds Drive, Garret Lane and White Ash Court
Clover
Cheek Road and Davidson Road
York
Chipmeadow Lane
The county routinely takes requests for C-funds projects, paid for through the state gas tax. The county has a link on its website allowing residents to submit roads they think need attention.
