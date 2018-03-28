Two decades of food, family to end when Jackson's Cafeteria closes Rock Hill site

SHARE COPY LINK The Rock Hill location of Jackson's Cafeteria is going out of business after 20 years and will close April 1. The owner of the popular Heckle Boulevard restaurant blamed rising taxes for the decision. Cheyenne Walsh

