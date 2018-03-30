Motorcycle driver in York County crash dies at Charlotte hospital

A Rock Hill motorcycle driver, hospitalized in Charlotte since a March 18 crash near Interstate 77, has died, officials said.
Ricky Allen Walters, 46, died Thursday afternoon, according to the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office.
Walters, who has one son, had been at Carolinas Medical Center with head injuries since he was airlifted after the crash, said his nephew, Chris Walters.
"Ricky was a good man, and will be missed," Chris Walters said.
Never miss a local story.
Arrangements for Walters are pending, family said.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. March 18, on Porter Road south of Rock Hill, at the ramp to Exit 75 on I-77, troopers said after the crash.
Walters, who was not wearing a helmet, was the driver of the motorcycle, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol. Walters was ejected in a collision with a 2013 Volkswagen sedan, Miller said.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
Comments