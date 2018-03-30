One person has been hurt in a house fire Friday evening, March 30, 2018, on Hilton Road in Rock Hill.
Man injured in York County fire between Rock Hill and York

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

March 30, 2018 07:42 PM

York County

A man was injured in a York County fire Friday afternoon, officials said.

The fire was at a home on Hilton Road, north of S.C. 5 between Rock Hill and York.

Fire departments from Newport, Bethesda and York responded to the fire, said Domenic Manera, York Fire Department chief.

The man who was injured was transported to a hospital for injuries, said officials with the Newport Fire Department.

The man's name has not been released.

Officials from the York County Fire Marshal's Office were also on scene, according to WSOC-TV, The Herald's news partner.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065

