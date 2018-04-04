Bicyclist, 61, has 'serious injuries' after being hit by car in Rock Hill, police say

A 61-year-old Rock Hill bicyclist has serious injuries after he was hit by a car on West Main Street, police said.
Samuel Fagua-Guiterrez, 61, remains at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte after he was hit around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.
Fagua-Guiterrez was traveling north in the right hand lane of West Main Street, known as S.C. 5, near Northwestern High School when he was struck from behind by a car driven by Jehad Aldamigh, 22, police said in a written release.
Aldamigh was also heading north and in the right hand lane, police said.
Fagua-Guiterrez was ejected from the bicycle, officers said. His injuries are considered serious, Bollinger said.
Aldamigh was cited by Rock Hill police for not having vehicle insurance, failure to register a motor vehicle and following too closely, according to the police statement.
The Rock Hill Police Department's Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team, called STAR, is still investigating the crash, said Bollinger.
