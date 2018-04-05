Rock Hill church destroyed by morning fire

16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett has not decided whether to seek the death penalty against Christian McCall, who is accused of murder in the January shooting death of York County Sheriff's Det. Mike Doty.
For York, Lancaster and Chester County residents suffering from domestic violence, Safe Passage in Rock Hill provides shelter, guidance and advocacy. The agency helps provide counseling services, emergency shelter and connection to local resources.
Up to four elementary school students were injured Wednesday morning after a Rock Hill school district bus carrying 13 elementary school children was involved in a crash, school and police officials said. It happened at Pinecrest Drive and McConne
Residents in the Fort Mill school district went to the polls March 20, 2018, to decide a $190 million bond question. The district is asking residents to approve financing for three new schools and land for future schools to help keep up with rapid
Christian McCall waived extradition from North Carolina Friday in Charlotte. He is expected to be charged in the January murder of York County sheriff's deputy Mike Doty, and attempted murder in the shooting of three other officers. He is to be tr
Christian Thomas McCall, wanted in York County for the January murder of a York County sheriff's deputy and the shooting of three other officers, waived extradition Friday afternoon in a Charlotte courtroom. He is expected to be returned to York C
Christian McCall is accused of killing one officer and wounding 3 more in York County in January. York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson and prosecutor Kevin Brackett speak Friday after an extradition hearing in North Carolina.
Local students in public high schools in Fort Mill, Rock Hill and across York and Lancaster counties participated in #NationalStudentWalkout Day March 14, 2018 in protest of school shootings. #NeverAgain
Andrew Jackson High School students in Lancaster County, S.C. joined many teens across the nation by walking out of class Wednesday morning. For 17 minutes, the students listened to the names of 17 teenagers and faculty killed in a school shooting