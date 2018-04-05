Crash has S.C. 160 in Lancaster County east of Fort Mill blocked, troopers say

A crash in Lancaster County east of Fort Mill has blocked one of the area's busiest roads as troopers work the collision, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Highway 160 at Barberville Road remains blocked after the crash was reported a few minutes after 9 a.m., according to the highway patrol Web site.
The site of the incident is just east of the York County line.
The highway patrol has not reported any injuries in the crash.
It remains unclear when the road will re-open.
