Traffic is closed on West Main Street at Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill after a trailer rolled over Thursday a few minutes before noon. Rock Hill Police Department

Trailer overturns in Rock Hill: 2nd Main Street detour; blocked at Heckle Boulevard

By Andrew Dys

April 05, 2018 12:15 PM

A second traffic blockage is ongoing on West Main Street in Rock Hill Thursday after a trailer overturned at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard, police said.

A trailer is on its side in the intersection of Main Street and Heckle, Rock Hill Police Department officers said in a social media message advising drivers of a detour around the site.

Police did not report any injuries, but West Main is closed at the intersection, police said.

Les than a mile east of that crash site, West Main Street between Cherry Road and Constitution Boulevard is closed as local, state, and federal agents investigate a fire that destroyed Gospel Light Baptist Church.

Check back for traffic updates on both road closures.

