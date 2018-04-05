Trailer overturns in Rock Hill: 2nd Main Street detour; blocked at Heckle Boulevard

A second traffic blockage is ongoing on West Main Street in Rock Hill Thursday after a trailer overturned at the intersection of Heckle Boulevard, police said.
A trailer is on its side in the intersection of Main Street and Heckle, Rock Hill Police Department officers said in a social media message advising drivers of a detour around the site.
Police did not report any injuries, but West Main is closed at the intersection, police said.
Les than a mile east of that crash site, West Main Street between Cherry Road and Constitution Boulevard is closed as local, state, and federal agents investigate a fire that destroyed Gospel Light Baptist Church.
