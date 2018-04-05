York man cited after he shot a neighbor's rabbit and planned to eat it, police say

York County deputies have cited a York man for malicious injury to animals after the man shot two of a neighbor's rabbits Wednesday, according to a York County Sheriff's Office report.
Two of the pet rabbits were shot and killed in the incident on Daves Road south of York, deputies said. The confrontation came after an "ongoing issue" between neighbors, deputies said in the report.
The man who was cited admitted to deputies that he shot two of the neighbor's pet rabbits, the report said.
The man was skinning one of the rabbits that police said the man "was going to eat" when police arrived and spoke to him, the incident report stated.
The man cited told officers the rabbits were a "nuisance," and that they had come onto his property through a hole under a fence, the report stated.
The owner of the rabbits was given a documented warning about violating county laws concerning pets being able to get through the fence, police said.
