One dead, one airlifted after head-on I-77 crash in Chester County

One person died and another was airlifted to a hospital after a head-on crash on Interstate 77 in Chester County Thursday night, troopers said.
The incident happened around 7:40 p.m. near mile marker 57 of of I-77, troopers said. The crash started in the northbound lanes then involved the southbound lanes, police and emergency officials with the Richburg Fire Department said.
The passenger in one vehicle died, troopers said.
The vehicle the passenger was in collided with a truck while heading northbound, then crossed the median and hit a southbound truck head-on, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The person who died has not yet been identified. Chester County Coroner Terry Tinker said officials are still trying to locate family members of the person who was killed.
The driver of the the vehicle carrying the person who was killed was injured and airlifted to a Columbia hospital, said Hovis.
The crash remains under investigation, Hovis said.
