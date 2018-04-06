One killed in Rock Hill crash, part of Heckle Boulevard closed

One person was left dead in a crash Friday afternoon on Heckle Boulevard in Rock Hill.

The crash happened about 1:30 pm, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Heckle Boulevard between South Cherry Road and Main Street is closed as the department's serious accident reconstruction team investigates. The site is just north of Cherry Road near the QuikTrip convenient store and in front of the county complex with York County Coroner's Office, passport office and social services.

One other person was injured in the crash and transported to Piedmont Medical Center, police said.

The crash appears to have involved a plumbing truck and a passenger car.

This is the same stretch of Heckle Boulevard where a woman was killed in a fatal crash involving three vehicles in January.

Rock Hill police and fire departments are on the scene.