Seeing and smelling smoke in the air in York County? Here's why

Smoke in the air across parts of York County Friday afternoon is not from a fire locally but from controlled burns in other parts of South Carolina, emergency officials said.
York County's Emergency Management office fielded calls from residents about smoky conditions, said Mike Lewis, emergency management specialist for York County. Officials confirmed the smoke is coming from controlled burns in Chester County and Newberry County, Lewis said.
The burns are conducted by South Carolina forestry officials, said Lewis and Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management director.
The smoke is noticeable in York, Rock Hill and Fort Mill.
Prevailing winds moving northeast brought the smoke to York County, officials said.
