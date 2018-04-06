'This really could have been a problem': Only Great Falls grocery store catches fire

The only grocery store in rural Great Falls caught fire Friday afternoon, but firefighters put out the fire before there was damage, Chester County emergency and fire officials said.
The fire was reported around 12:30 p.m. at the IGA store on Dearborn Street in Great Falls, said Eddie Murphy, Chester County Emergency Management Director.
The fire was contained to a portion of the building under the roof and put out before there was structural damage, Murphy said.
No one was injured, Murphy said.
South Carolina department of Health and Environmental Control officials were on scene checking carbon monoxide levels Friday afternoon, Murphy said.
Great Falls, in southeastern Chester County along the Catawba River, has around 2,000 residents. The store is the only full service grocery in the town, Murphy said.
"This really could have been a problem for people if they did not have access to groceries," Murphy said.
Josh Cauthen, Great Falls Fire Department assistant chief, said firefighters from several volunteer departments responded. The fire caused no structural damage and the store is expected to re-open Saturday after some clean up, Cauthen said.
Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald
