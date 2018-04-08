A Clover veteran can see his losses everyday. Now, others are fixing part of his problems.

Army veteran Wilfred Boyd lost his uncle last year when the house just steps behind his own home caught fire.
"I see the house every day," Boyd said. "I miss him because he came over every day."
Those memories were refocused this week as workers made major improvements to his own 70-year-old home in Clover.
Habitat for Humanity of York County coordinated with a team of affiliates to provide building materials, labor and money to complete several repairs and upgrades to Boyd's home, said Habitat for Humanity of York County's Executive Director, Tim Veeck.
The program is through Habitat's Repair Corps for veterans.
"This is a wonderful group," Boyd said Friday as the crew rebuilt his front porch. "They have provided me with so much help."
Boyd said he joined the Army in 1974 during the Vietnam War.
"I joined out of high school to help out my mother," Boyd said. "She was a single parent."
Boyd served as a radio teletype operator in the 18th Airborne Corps for a year, but had to leave because of a loss in his family, he said.
"It hit me pretty hard," he said.
Boyd spent many years after leaving the Army as a truck driver. Now, the 62-year-old is not working because he has back problems from the work, he said.
"I have no means of doing it myself," Boyd said.
He has no income, he said, so the house repairs are too much for him.
Last week, contractors from TruGuard replaced Boyd's roof in partnership with Owens Corning Roofing, which supplied the materials through its Roof Deployment Project.
The donation of the materials and labor is a "win-win" for Habitat for Humanity, Veeck said. The financial help, he added, means more problems can be addressed.
Workers are also replacing his front porch, the hot water heater and completing other interior repairs, Veeck said.
"I wish my mother could see it," Boyd said.
Comments