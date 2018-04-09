York County deputies seek woman, 69, missing from Rock Hill since Saturday

Deputies in York County are looking for a 69-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday, police said.
Laura Russell Simpson was last seen on Hillcrest Way Saturday, deputies said.
Simpson was wearing all white clothing and driving a white Ford Escape with the license plate number MPG-755, police said.
Simpson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with white hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 803-628-3059; or call Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-4321.
