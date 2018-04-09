Laura Russell Simpson, 69, of Rock Hill has been missing since Saturday, York County Sheriff's Office deputies said.
Laura Russell Simpson, 69, of Rock Hill has been missing since Saturday, York County Sheriff's Office deputies said. York County Sheriff's Office Facebook

York County deputies seek woman, 69, missing from Rock Hill since Saturday

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

April 09, 2018 12:48 PM

Deputies in York County are looking for a 69-year-old woman who has been missing since Saturday, police said.

Laura Russell Simpson was last seen on Hillcrest Way Saturday, deputies said.

Simpson was wearing all white clothing and driving a white Ford Escape with the license plate number MPG-755, police said.

Simpson is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds, with white hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 803-628-3059; or call Crimestoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

