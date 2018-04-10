York County man is one of 2 dead in Fairfield County crash

A York County man was one of two people killed in a head-on crash Monday in Fairfield County, police and coroner officials said.
The identity of the man, age 79, has not been released by the Fairfield County Coroner's Office.
Coroner officials have not yet released the name of the other person killed in the collision.
Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill said families are being contacted.
The crash happened shortly before noon south of Chester County on S.C. 200 east of Winnsboro, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The two vehicles collided head on and both drivers were killed, Miller said. The crash remains under investigation.
