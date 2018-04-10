Diners can pay what they want (minimum $1) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 11 at the new Moe's near Carowinds with all proceeds befitting the Children's Attention Home in Rock Hill
Diners can pay what they want (minimum $1) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 11 at the new Moe's near Carowinds with all proceeds befitting the Children's Attention Home in Rock Hill Michael Harrison
Diners can pay what they want (minimum $1) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 11 at the new Moe's near Carowinds with all proceeds befitting the Children's Attention Home in Rock Hill Michael Harrison

Local

First Famous Dave's, now Moe's. Fort Mill gets another place to chow down.

By John Marks

jmarks@fortmilltimes.com

April 10, 2018 09:18 PM

FORT MILL

Eat a burrito for a good cause, or eat one every week for a year. Or both.

Moe's Southwest Grill opens its second Fort Mill location Friday. To get ready, diners can pay what they want (minimum $1) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 11 with all proceeds benefitting the Children's Attention Home in Rock Hill. Dinner proceeds, 5-8 p.m., will go to River Gate and Lake Wylie elementary schools in the Steele Creek area.

Pay-what-you-want continues 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 12 with proceeds going to The Sandbox and Ace & TJ's Grin Kids.

The new Moe's will open at 917 Cabelas Drive in Fort Mill. It's the second Fort Mill location. Another Moe's opened April 5 in Indian Land. The newest Moe's also opens beside Famous Dave's, a barbecue restaurant that opened on March 19.

As the Indian Land location did, the new Fort Mill Moe's opens with free burritos for a year for the first 100 customers in line April 13. Opening day will hve free t-shirts and Joey burritos, too.

The new restaurant will be the first in the area to have a drive-thru. Moe's will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

  Comments  