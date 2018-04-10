First Famous Dave's, now Moe's. Fort Mill gets another place to chow down.

Eat a burrito for a good cause, or eat one every week for a year. Or both.
Moe's Southwest Grill opens its second Fort Mill location Friday. To get ready, diners can pay what they want (minimum $1) 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 11 with all proceeds benefitting the Children's Attention Home in Rock Hill. Dinner proceeds, 5-8 p.m., will go to River Gate and Lake Wylie elementary schools in the Steele Creek area.
Pay-what-you-want continues 11 a.m.-7 p.m. April 12 with proceeds going to The Sandbox and Ace & TJ's Grin Kids.
The new Moe's will open at 917 Cabelas Drive in Fort Mill. It's the second Fort Mill location. Another Moe's opened April 5 in Indian Land. The newest Moe's also opens beside Famous Dave's, a barbecue restaurant that opened on March 19.
As the Indian Land location did, the new Fort Mill Moe's opens with free burritos for a year for the first 100 customers in line April 13. Opening day will hve free t-shirts and Joey burritos, too.
The new restaurant will be the first in the area to have a drive-thru. Moe's will be open 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
